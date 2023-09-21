Azerbaijani Parliamentary speaker details anti-terrorist measures at APA meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenian illegal military formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region on September 19 undertook a number of large-scale military provocations and terrorist acts, Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Baku, Trend reports.

"In response to these provocations, Azerbaijan launched localized anti-terrorist measures in the region," she said.

According to the speaker, the purpose of these events was to disarm and withdraw units of Armenian illegal military formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the security of the civilian population, and restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan.

The Milli Majlis speaker noted that yesterday, taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh, an agreement was reached to stop the local anti-terrorist measures under appropriate conditions.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed hope that the dialogue started today with the representatives of the Armenian population would lead to their reintegration into the Azerbaijani society, and Armenia, in its turn, would further show responsibility within the framework of the normalization process and sign a peace agreement, which would ensure calm and stability in the region.

Sahiba Gafarova reminded us that despite Azerbaijan's firm will and consistent steps taken towards long-term peace and stability, Armenia acts in the opposite direction. The speaker also noted that the retreat from the agreements, putting forward new excuses, evasion from real negotiations, committing military-political provocations, and attempts by all possible means to keep the illegal separatist regime established in the territory of Azerbaijan—this is a constant picture of Armenia's behavior over the past two and a half years.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly demanded the unconditional and complete withdrawal of more than 10,000 Armenian armed soldiers from Karabakh and the abolition of the separatist regime, stating that this is the main condition for achieving peace and stability in the region.