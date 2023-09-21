Azerbaijani armed forces gain military success in all directions during anti-terrorist operations - defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Military success has been achieved in the shortest possible time in the course of localized anti-terrorist activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in all directions, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said during phone talks with Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Trend reports.

Hasanov emphasized that during anti-terrorist actions heroism, courage and professionalism of Azerbaijani servicemen were highly appreciated by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction-restoration works, and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19–20.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate military targets were put out of action.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the suggestion of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh was scheduled for September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh.