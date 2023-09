BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Armenian separatists have laid down their arms, French journalist, military expert Jean-Dominique Merchet said in his article, Trend reports.

"These are facts. Armenian separatist forces in Karabakh said they accepted the terms of the ceasefire agreement on Wednesday after a series of failures in the fight against the Azerbaijani Army, which launched anti-terrorist measures a day ago," he noted.

