Countries should foster excellent neighborly ties - assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan supports the concept of an integrated Caucasus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

"Neighboring countries should strive for good neighborly relations," Hajiyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has very clearly stated that if the separatists and illegal military formations disarm, Baku will be ready to stop anti-terrorist activities and immediately start contacts with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, whom we invited for discussions in Yevlakh and some other cities of Azerbaijan.

"The Administration of the President of Azerbaijan has once again made a statement and repeated yesterday that we invite the Armenian residents of Karabakh to reintegration," the assistant to the President said.

He said that anti-terrorist activities have been stopped and separatists and illegal military formations will disarm.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction-restoration works, and Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19–20.

Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and military facilities, were disrupted using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targets; only legitimate military targets were put out of action.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.