Azerbaijani FM to take part in UN Security Council meeting on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in discussions on Karabakh at the UN Security Council today, Trend reports.

A meeting of the UN General Assembly is taking place these days. Heads of delegations of countries visiting the United States take part in meetings of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The meeting will begin at 23:00 (GMT+4) Baku time.

On September 19, a truck with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan blew up on one such mine. The employees died on the spot. The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

As a result, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures oriented towards illegal Armenian troops and remains of Armenian Armed Forces in Karabakh. Azerbaijan successfully completed the set tasks.