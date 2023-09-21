Azerbaijani FM meets Polish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart from Poland Zbigniew Rau within the framework of the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist measures against illegal Armenian armed groups, which are one of the biggest obstacles to establishing peace and stability in the region. The minister noted that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. He called groundless the allegations of an alleged “humanitarian crisis” and “blockade” in the region, which were made as part of a smear campaign carried out by Armenia to slow down the peace process, as well as the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society, and to mislead the international community.

It was stated that the implementation of the proposal for the simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, which had long been put forward and encouraged by Azerbaijan, shows that in fact it was on the negotiating table from the very beginning, but the Armenian side prevented its implementation.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.