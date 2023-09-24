Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva gives instructions on treatment of Azerbaijani MP

Politics Materials 24 September 2023 15:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. All necessary measures are being taken to treat Azerbaijani Parliament Member Ganira Pashayeva, who was hospitalized in the Central Clinical Hospital, said brother of the MP, Huseyn Pashayev, Trend reports.

He noted that, according to the instructions of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation took control of issues related to the treatment of the MP.

“Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov visited the hospital this morning. Employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly maintain contact with the hospital. All necessary support is being provided and all measures are being taken to treat the MP,” he said.

