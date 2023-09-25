Field hospital proposed to be set up near Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was held today in Khojaly, Trend reports.

It was proposed that medical services in the field hospital, which was offered to be set up near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly, be provided jointly by medical personnel of Azerbaijanis and Armenians.

It was also proposed to create a mobile food service jointly between Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.

