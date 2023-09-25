Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Field hospital proposed to be set up near Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Politics Materials 25 September 2023 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Field hospital proposed to be set up near Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was held today in Khojaly, Trend reports.

It was proposed that medical services in the field hospital, which was offered to be set up near the city of Khankendi or in the direction of Khojaly, be provided jointly by medical personnel of Azerbaijanis and Armenians.

It was also proposed to create a mobile food service jointly between Azerbaijani and Armenian service personnel.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more