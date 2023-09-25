Reps of civil society of Karabakh Armenians may visit Baku or other Azerbaijani cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Visits of representatives of civil society of Karabakh Armenians to Baku or other cities of Azerbaijan can be organized, Trend reports.

This was announced on September 25 in the city of Khojaly at a regular meeting of Ramin Mammadov with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh. Ramin Mammadov is responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Such initiatives are important from the point of view of creating a dialogue platform for civil society, as well as implementing measures to build trust.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.