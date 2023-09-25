I felt proud to see the progress achieved by Nakhchivan - Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. I felt proud to see the progress achieved by Nakhchivan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press statement held together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"This time, I am very pleased to be with you (President Ilham Aliyev - ed.) in Nakhchivan, which connects Türkiye with the Turkic world.

Since my last visit in 2008, I have proudly observed the development achieved by Nakhchivan. On the 100th anniversary of his birth, I once again honor the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, who played a tremendous role in enabling Nakhchivan to reach its current level," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.