Azerbaijan reveals list of military equipment seized in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized by September 26, 17:00 (GMT+4), after the completion of local anti-terror measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, has been made public, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has presented the following list:

1. Small arms and grenades - 909

2. Artillery weapons - 47

3. Air Defense means -226

4. Ammunition - 251,308

5. Accouterments - 1,674

6. Optical and other devices - 164

7. Vehicles (armored - 22, other - 75)

8. Trailers - 21