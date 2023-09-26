Azerbaijan discovers another ammunition depot in Khojaly (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Measures are continuing in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to identify civilian buildings used by formations of the Armenian armed forces and Armenian separatist troops for military purposes, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the inspection of civil infrastructure facilities on the territory of the Khojaly district, another ammunition depot was discovered.

A large number of cartridges, hand grenades, mortars, heavy artillery and tank shells of various calibers, as well as guided missiles of anti-tank missile systems and other ammunition were seized from the depot.

In addition, a significant number of ammunition boxes loaded on trailers were also found and seized on the territory.

VIDEO: