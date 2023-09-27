Azerbaijan's vision of future based on peaceful approach - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's vision of the future is based on a peaceful approach, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the commemoration and donor action event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day.

The event was attended by the leadership and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, family members of the martyrs of the second Karabakh war.

The memory of martyrs, who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been commemorated with a minute of silence.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that as a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, an end was put to almost 30 years of Armenian military occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

He said that along with the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, historical justice was restored. This heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, is inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's history.

In addition, the minister noted that Azerbaijan, which did not accept the occupation of its lands, from the very beginning constantly worked on a peaceful solution to the issue, but Armenia was engaged in imitation of negotiations, and also continued its military-political provocations. Armenia repeatedly attacked the Azerbaijani civilian population during the second Karabakh war.

Bayramov noted that after the end of the war, Azerbaijan offered peace to Armenia, and Armenia, recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, continued its provocations. In order to stop the provocations of Armenia, Azerbaijan has conducted local anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“The memory of the soldiers and officers of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country will always live in our hearts,” said the minister.

The event featured a historical documentary film - "WE" - dedicated to the second Karabakh war, created with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan jointly by the Baku Media Center and the "Azerbaijanfilm" film studio named after Jafar Jabbarly.

In addition, with the joint organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Blood Bank of the National Hematology and Transfusiology Center of the Ministry of Health, with the participation of the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a donor campaign was held.

Moreover, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited the territory of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum under construction, and laid flowers at the memorial stone.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.