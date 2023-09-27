Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Iraq regarding Qaraqosh wedding fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Iraq, the ministry said, Trend reports.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims, to the government and people of Iraq over the death of more than 115 and injury of dozens of people during the fire at a wedding hall in Nineveh province," said the ministry on X (Twitter).

On 26 September 2023 a fire broke out at the Al Haytham Wedding Hall during a wedding in Qaraqosh, Al-Hamdaniya District, Nineveh Governorate.

According to preliminary reports, the fire was started by fireworks, with its spread exacerbated by flammable building materials and pre-fabricated panels which were in violation of safety regulations. Due to the combustion of the composite panels, which contained plastic, the fire spread very quickly and released toxic gases.

The number of dead and injured as a result of a fire in Iraq's Nineveh province has reached 450 people.