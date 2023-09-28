Azerbaijan sends another 32 tons of gasoline to Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Urgent measures are continuing to resolve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructure issues in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and meet the needs of Armenians living there, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Another vehicle with 32 tons of gasoline has been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road on September 27 to satisfy the needs of kindergartens and emergency medical and firefighting services for combustive and lubricating materials.

Earlier, Azerbaijan sent one fuel truck to Khankendi city as humanitarian aid [for its Armenian residents].

Moreover, on September 26, two cars with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent to the city along the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to provide fuel and lubricants for kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services.

A working group headed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has been set up to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The working group operates within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid, and firefighting services, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road on September 23.