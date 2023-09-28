Azerbaijan not aiming at limiting any opportunities for Armenian population of Karabakh - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan is not aiming at limiting any opportunities for the Armenian population of Karabakh, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told BBC, Trend reports.

"There is no intention from our side to limit the opportunities for the local population to enjoy their language, religion or culture, as it is the case for the rest of the Azerbaijani population. The only red line that we would never allow to be trespassed is that they would put in question the territorial integrity of our country. And from we have heard from them - that is not the case," he said.

Amirbayov noted that there is no reason for Azerbaijan and Armenia to remain hostile towards each other.

He added: "If we do not have any reason to remain hostile towards each other, both the leaders have announced that they recognize each others territory, if they also have announced that we are neighbors and confined by geography, there is no other choice. Why would not normal people overstep this hostile perception?"

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities.

Later, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and provided humanitarian support for Karabakh residents.