What benefits are available to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through registration on reintegration.gov.az portal?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A special portal has been created in Azerbaijan in order to reintegrate the Armenians residents of Karabakh, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

So, what opportunities does registration on this portal provide for the Armenian population of Karabakh?

Through this portal, it would be possible to make sure that the reintegration process goes smoothly, enabling the Armenian residents to take advantage of the patronage of the Government of Azerbaijan.

This special portal created will ensure the maximum ease for the applicants and information accessibility.

The registration via reintegration.gov.az will enable Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to effectively use all the government services and help meet their socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

Moreover, it is not ruled out that registration on the portal may become a basis for acquiring Azerbaijani citizenship in the future.

The Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan brings to the public notice that Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan may voluntarily apply for initial registration to the reintegration.gov.az portal or use the communication tools below:

Phone number: +994125260919

WhatsApp number: +994705270919

e-mail: [email protected]

Additionally, the acceptance of applications will be arranged locally on the ground