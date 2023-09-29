Azerbaijani Army keeps up engineering support efforts in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The past week, activities of units and divisions of the Azerbaijani Army engineering troops resulted in the discovery and neutralization of 199 anti-tank and 94 anti-personnel mines in the liberated territories, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Moreover, up to eight kilometers of new supply roads have been laid to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of convoys of vehicles and military equipment in difficult terrain, including rocky areas, as a result of the interaction of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops with other state bodies," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in a short time, up to 300 km of existing supply roads have been improved and restored.

The main efforts are focused on demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities, as well as laying new supply roads in the liberated territories.

The necessary measures for engineering support are being continued in accordance with the plan.

Following the liberation of its lands [in the second Karabakh war], Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.