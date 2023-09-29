Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Another meeting with Armenian residents of Karabakh kicks off in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

29 September 2023
Another meeting with Armenian residents of Karabakh kicks off in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Asif Mehman
YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, September 29. Another meeting with the Armenian residents of Karabakh has kicked off in Yevlakh, Trend reports.

The central government of Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023 in the city of Yevlakh.

On September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov held a regular meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the city of Khojaly.

