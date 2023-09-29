We consider Zangilan to be important transportation destination - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. We consider Zangilan to be an important transportation destination because of its geographical location, and because it is situated on the transportation corridors, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"Therefore, Zangilan international airport construction was one of the important factors for development of the region and also for easy access of the people. And also in the future, I'm sure there'll be a lot of foreign tourists here, because Zangilan is one of the most beautiful parts of Azerbaijan. It is all green – hills and mountains, rivers and lakes and a unique ecosystem of Zangilan. Really, it's a big treasure for us," President Ilham Aliyev said.