Big return program implementation - number one task for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. But for us, the big return program implementation is the number one task, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"People who suffered from the Armenian aggression lived in difficult conditions. They suffered the moral stress. They were deprived of the legitimate right to go back to their homeland. They were waiting for 30 years for the time when they will be able to come back. The Second Karabakh War, which ended with a glorious victory of Azerbaijan, created this opportunity. They are waiting for us to bring them back as soon as possible. The implementation of the Big Return Program already allowed starting the return of the former refugees to the city of Lachin, city of Fuzuli, Aghali, Talish and Zabukh villages," President Ilham Aliyev said.