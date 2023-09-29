Master plan of eight cities and 92 villages approved - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. In total the master plan of eight cities and 92 villages has already been approved. Groundbreaking ceremonies for around 30 villages have already been completed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"In the coming years, there will be large-scale construction of the housing projects, including in the city of Shusha and other cities. This is part of the program," President Ilham Aliyev said.