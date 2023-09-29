Karabakh Armenians thank for measures taken by Azerbaijan to extinguish fire in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan expressed special gratitude for the measures taken by the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan to extinguish the fire near Khankendi, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"Representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh Economic Region expressed special gratitude for sending medical supplies, medicines and ambulances to the territory to provide first aid to the victims," the administration said.

The explosion occurred at the gas station near Azerbaijan's Khankendi on September 25, leaving dead and injured people. In order to carry out search and rescue and other necessary security measures in connection with the incident, on September 27, another 10 special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran–Khankendi road.