Azerbaijan-China partnership enriched from day to day with new substance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy ancient history and fine traditions are developing along an ascending trajectory and our partnership is enriched with new substance from day to day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Day of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China, Trend reports.

"Today, China is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the world. Under your resolute and wise leadership, your country's achievements and successes in every field have placed it among the most powerful and advanced nations and solidified further its position in the international arena.

Expanding cooperation with China – a close friend and a reliable partner is one of Azerbaijan’s top foreign policy priorities. I am delighted that Azerbaijan-China relations that enjoy ancient history and fine traditions are developing along an ascending trajectory and our partnership is enriched with new substance from day to day.

I note with pleasure that presently, our bilateral relations have a broad agenda. Our mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy, trade, transportation and logistics, renewable energy, humanitarian, and other domains has clear and promising prospects," President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.