Throughout centuries, Azerbaijan had multicultural, multiethnic and multiconfessional society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Throughout the centuries, Azerbaijan had a multicultural, multiethnic and multiconfessional society, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

"Now during more than 30 years of independence, we have strengthened this factor of our life.

We consider it as an important factor of stability, predictability, and the peaceful coexistence between representatives of all ethnic groups and representatives of all confessions in Azerbaijan. We really live like in one family," President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.