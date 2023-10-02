Process of disarming Armenian separatist troops comes to end - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The process of disarming Armenian separatist troops is coming to an end, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while receiving the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Skuja, Trend reports.

Bayramov informed in detail about the almost 30-year occupation of our territories, the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the peaceful efforts of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are being withdrawn from the region, and the process of their disarmament is being completed. This creates opportunities for advancing both the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the process of reintegrating the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region. In addition, Azerbaijan is determined to continue efforts in both directions.