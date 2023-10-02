Azerbaijani FM meets with new ambassador of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the country, Edgars Skuja, on October 2, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as the current regional situation, were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted that political dialogue, mutual visits, and contacts between the two countries contribute to the further expansion of ties. They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, trade, transport, humanitarian, energy security, etc. fields and the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

In addition, Bayramov informed in detail about the almost 30-year-old Armenian occupation of the country's territories, the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as about the peaceful efforts of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, Armenian separatist troops are being withdrawn from the region, and the process of their disarmament is being completed. This creates opportunities for advancing both the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the process of reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region, and Azerbaijan is determined to continue efforts in both directions.

Ambassador Edgars Skuja thanked for the warm welcome and noted that, in the course of his activities, he will spare no effort for the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.