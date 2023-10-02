Azerbaijani FM meets with spiritual head of Anglican Communion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the spiritual head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, on October 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bayramov, who informed in detail about the traditions of interreligious harmony, tolerance, and multiculturalism existing in Azerbaijan, noted that in Azerbaijan, where the majority of the population are Muslims, along with representatives of the Islamic religion, representatives of Christian, Jewish, and other faiths live in conditions of mutual understanding, good neighborliness, and peace.

Will be updated