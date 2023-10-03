We attach great importance to development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. We attach great importance to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 - German Unity Day, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that our countries enjoy the active and fruitful cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen relations with Germany and continue mutually beneficial cooperation. I am sure that both our intergovernmental relations and our mutually beneficial interaction within the European Union will continue to develop and strengthen," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.