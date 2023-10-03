Working Group for Azerbaijani-French Interparliamentary Relations suspends activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Working Group for the Azerbaijani-French Interparliamentary Relations has suspended its activity, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the group's statement.

According to the statement, the working group received with regret the information about the suspension of the activity of the French-Azerbaijani friendship group in the National Assembly of France and ties with the working group.

Taking into account the above information, the working group temporarily suspended its activity and relations with the French-Azerbaijani friendship group until appropriate steps are taken by France.