BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Armenians helped to prepare an anti-Azerbaijani report, Gassia Apkarian, a judge of the Superior Court of Orange County in California, said, Trend reports.

The mentioned report is a notorious document critical of Azerbaijan, authored by Luis Ocampo, the former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Apkarian revealed that Armenian lawyers in both Yerevan and Karabakh have been actively collecting what they refer to as "evidence" regarding the alleged "genocide" in Karabakh, which they claim was committed by Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, she noted that predominantly Armenian Americans in the US have been involved in the development of this particular document.

Apkarian noted that Ocampo was later invited to join, and they worked on the document together.

And what impartiality can be discussed regarding this report when the majority of those who worked on it have direct connections with Armenia in one way or another? Moreover, it has already been proven that Ocampo, while in his position and even after his dismissal, was involved in illegal financial activities. It is impossible to claim that he did not receive any compensation from Armenians for his "work".

At the same time, Azerbaijan also hired a lawyer to conduct a genuine investigation into the facts described in Ocampo's document. Rodney Dixon, an experienced international law attorney, was chosen for this role, and he refuted the subjective opinions expressed by Ocampo. Dixon concluded that the assertion that there is currently a so-called "genocide" of the Armenian population in Karabakh is not supported by any evidence, and the international community should not take this document and its alleged conclusions seriously.