France pushes Armenia towards revanchism - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Statements by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna during her visit to Armenia, signing an agreement with Armenia on military assistance, as well as statements on strengthening the mandate of the European Union mission, show that Paris is interested in creating geopolitical competition in the South Caucasus and is pushing Armenia towards militarism and revanchism, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community noted that for 30 years France has turned a blind eye to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, ethnic cleansing, the suffering of one million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, even covered it up, and now speaks of defending Armenia's territorial integrity, which is a classic example of hypocrisy.

"The French minister, who slandered Azerbaijan with her statement that "Armenians left Karabakh because of the threat of force", somehow "forgets" the shameful history of her country, full of examples of genocide and racism, and the fact that her country still keeps other nations in colonial dependence," the Community said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that just as France has suffered shameful defeats in Africa, its policies in the South Caucasus based on religious fanaticism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia will also fail.