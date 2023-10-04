Azerbaijan State Commission structure on combating drug addiction, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs changed - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Changes have been made to the structure of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on amendments to the order of the President of Azerbaijan No. 429 of August 6, 2009 "On approval of the new composition of the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs".

According to the amendment, the words "First Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription" were replaced with the words "Deputy Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription".