Ukrainian MPs condemn slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine have issued a statement in support of the successful localized anti-terrorist measures in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and the reintegration process underway there, Trend reports.

The MPs noted that after the capitulation of separatists in Karabakh, a slanderous campaign to discredit Azerbaijan was launched in the media. Radical elements in the Armenian diaspora and some international media have intensified hate propaganda and called for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

"We find this unacceptable. Azerbaijan took action on its internationally recognized territory. After the surrender of the armed formations, a large amount of illegally imported weapons and ammunition, as well as heavy military equipment by the separatists was found on the territory of Karabakh. In addition, the departure of the Armenian population of Karabakh was not forced, this was confirmed by the UN mission that arrived in Karabakh on October 1 and the representative of the US State Department [Matthew] Miller," the Ukrainian MPs said.