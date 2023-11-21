Azerbaijani Parliament passes statement attributed to US Senate's pro-Armenian act

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijani Parliament has passed a statement on the US Senate's "Armenian Protection Act of 2023" (S.3000), Trend reports.

The statement expressed the parliament's harsh protest against the adoption of this act directed against Azerbaijan.

The unfounded accusations contained in the act seriously hamper attempts to establish peace and stability in the region. This act is a clear example of double standards and a selective approach, as the statement emphasized.

On November 16, the US Senate adopted Act S.3000, suggesting that the US president is unable to reference Public Law 107-115.

This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th Amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts aid to Azerbaijan.

As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th Amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.

