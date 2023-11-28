Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - parliament speaker

Politics Materials 28 November 2023 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - parliament speaker

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Armenian Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan at a briefing, Trend reports.

The Karabakh issue, according to Simonyan, does not exist in Yerevan.

"The Republic of Armenia has no such issue now," he added, adding that Armenia fully acknowledges Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

"We have probably talked about it eight times in the last year and a half," he explained.

The most important thing for Armenia now, he believes, is to establish a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more