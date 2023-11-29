Azerbaijani FM moots future ties' expansion with Algerian Foreign Ministry SecGen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Lounes Magramane during the latter's visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Foreign Ministers from both countries met to discuss the prospects of expanding existing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue, consultation mechanisms, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and mutual high-level visits.

"At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in energy, agricultural, humanitarian, health, and other spheres, as well as on cooperation in regional and multilateral formats," the ministry said.

It was highlighted that the ideas put forward by Azerbaijan during its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement had an essential influence on the movement's resurgence.

Algeria's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council was emphasized, as was the significance of improving collaboration within international institutions.

During the meeting, the Algerian side learned about Azerbaijan's history of aggression and Azerbaijan's post-conflict objective of achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.

The parties discussed new areas of collaboration and other regional topics of mutual relevance during the meeting.

