Azerbaijani and Algerian Foreign Ministries consult into political issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A meeting within the context of political discussions between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Algeria's National Community Abroad was inaugurated in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Lounes Magramane from Algeria, where the sides discussed the prospects for expanding Azerbaijan-Algeria friendship and cooperation relations, the importance of diversifying economic and trade ties, the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the intensification of high-level mutual visits.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in education, culture, tourism, health care, and a variety of other fields were also explored. It was noted that the formation of a joint economic commission with the participation of key entities from both countries will help enhance bilateral relations in relevant directions.

Concerning collaboration within the framework of multilateral cooperation platforms, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interactions within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and Organization of Islamic Collaboration. It was noted that the initiatives put forward during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement serve to strengthen its positions in the international relations system, and both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation within international organizations in the future.

The parties also discussed regional and international political dynamics.

