Azerbaijan, Armenia continue discussing border delimitation issues - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The fifth meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties discussed several organizational and procedural matters and proceeded with their discussion on delimitation issues.

The parties had reached an initial agreement regarding the text of the Regulation on the organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed to start the work on negotiation of the draft Regulation on the joint activities of the State Commission on delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on delimitation of the state border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The parties also had come to an agreement to intensify the meetings of the commissions.

The parties also agreed to determine the date and venue for the next meeting of the Commissions.