Azerbaijani FM meets with Swedish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Trend reports citing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's X (Twitter) page.

"We discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden. I updated my colleague on the latest regional circumstances as well as Azerbaijan's position on peace and stability," he said.

The meeting was held within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

