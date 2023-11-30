OSCE failed to prove its effectiveness for years - FM Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. OSCE failed to prove its effectiveness for years, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"The OSCE was the only institution tasked with eliminating the consequences of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. However, for years, it proved ineffective in addressing the divisions and illegal activities carried out by Armenia. The organization practiced ignoring our legitimate calls and tolerated the occupation status even further," he said.

Minister Bayramov pointed out that the OSCE had an opportunity to be part of the solution, but sadly, this chance was missed due to obstructions by Armenia and the partiality of certain participating states.

"This situation persists to date as the organization remains blocked from addressing Azerbaijan’s requests for assistance in projects aligned with existing commitments on post-conflict rehabilitation issues. Concerns expressed regarding so-called humanitarian considerations are also unfounded. On-site observations by international partners, including UN agencies and the ICRC, have confirmed quite the opposite," the minister noted.