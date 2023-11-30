It took Armenia more than 2.5 months to submit its comments on draft peace agreement - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. It took Armenia more than two and a half months to finally submit its comments on the draft agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"Despite the devastation and unhealed wounds, it was Azerbaijan that initiated the process of normalizing interstate relations with Armenia, based on mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Unfortunately, despite Azerbaijan’s unequivocal commitment to peace, the process is facing delays. It took Armenia more than two and a half months to finally submit its comments on the draft agreement. Similarly, biased and one-sided actions by certain parties are seriously affecting the process despite all the challenges," the minister said.

Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan remains committed to the soonest resumption of direct negotiations to finalize the agreement.

"We have publicly offered Armenia to meet at the mutual state border or in an impartial and neutral country. We continue to firmly believe that there is a historic opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish good relations and coexist peacefully as two states. It is high time to seize this chance," he added.