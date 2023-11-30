Azerbaijani FM meets with President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, as part of his participation in the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OSCE, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as the main issues on the agenda, the current situation in the region, the possible contribution of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Will be updated