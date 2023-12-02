Azerbaijani PM congratulates UAE VP on occasion of national independence day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The letter said that Azerbaijan and the UAE share relations based on mutual trust and support, as well as common religious and cultural values.

Besides, the letter noted that built on this strong foundation, the interstate relations are successfully developing, with particular emphasis on the recent expansion of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, tourism, as well as in the investment and trade-economic sectors.

The letter also pointed out that these bilateral relations have good prospects in many directions, expressing confidence that the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation will contribute to the prosperity of the peoples of both countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel