Azerbaijan actively seeks peaceful solution in conflict with Armenia - Italian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan has actively sought a peaceful solution in the conflict with Armenia, Edmondo Cirielli, Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Italian media, Trend reports.

“The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated when Armenia captured Karabakh, Azerbaijan, along with two adjacent areas inhabited mostly by Azerbaijanis. President Ilham Aliyev has actively pursued a peaceful solution over the three years following the Second Karabakh War, during which Azerbaijani Army achieved victory on the field,” he said.

He noted that, after the recent ruling of the International Court, which reaffirmed Azerbaijan's territorial integrity over Karabakh, it is time for the international narrative of the dispute to change.

“For the Azerbaijanis, international law has been clearly violated by the war of aggression waged by Armenia. However, the conflict came to a halt, creating an opportunity to seek a peaceful resolution to the issue. Regrettably, in Europe, there have been individuals who consistently fueled revanchism and Armenian nationalism, misguiding Yerevan with information that was objectively not even contemplated by international law,” Cirielli said.

The diplomat also noted that there are also powerful Armenian communities living outside Armenia who are not fully aware of the current problems and state of affairs.

“This is partly due to understandable reasons, as they are children and descendants of the Armenian diaspora. However, some hold a very nationalist and chauvinistic vision,” he explained.

Italy plays an important role in mediation skills, as it consistently advocates for legal reasons and supports Azerbaijan on the international stage, the deputy minister concluded.