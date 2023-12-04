Azerbaijani MoD refutes disinformation of Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Information circulated by the Armenian Defense Ministry is a lie, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Information that Azerbaijani army units allegedly shelled the positions of the armed forces of this country in the direction of Sultanbeyli settlement of Pashaly district on December 4 around 14:35, as a result of which a serviceman was killed, is not true, said the ministry.

"We categorically deny information of provocative nature of the opposite side," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

