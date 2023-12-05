“3+3” format becoming more promising - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The “3+3” format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Türkiye) is becoming more and more promising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Trend reports.

“The “3+3” initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the formation of the so-called “3+3” regional platform - three South Caucasian countries and their three neighbors is already taking shape. This is also a promising format," he said.

Lavrov also noted that he would like to hear Azerbaijan's assessments on further steps in this direction.

A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, and Armenia was held in Tehran on October 23.

The meeting at the level of foreign ministers discussed the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.).

One of the main goals of the meeting, held in the “3+3” format, was to resolve regional problems without the participation of countries outside the region and with the participation of countries in the region, as well as to carry out peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in Moscow.