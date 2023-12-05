Azerbaijan President's Administration hosts Turkish Justice and Development Party members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power, met with a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye on Foreign Relations, MP from Istanbul Zafer Sirakaya, Trend reports.

Adalat Valiyev informed the guests that Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty as a result of the historic victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh war led by President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and local anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, and large-scale and purposeful reconstruction and construction work continues in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The head of the department highlighted that strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are unique throughout the world, and both sides have proven a willingness to strengthen diverse collaboration.

Adalat Valiyev stated that cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has deepened in accordance with the political will of the heads of state and that strengthening ties between the two ruling parties has made an important contribution to the development of inter-country relations. He also stressed the focused actions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in accordance with the cooperation protocol signed in 2021 by YAP and AKP.

Zafer Sirakaya mentioned that the development of ties between the two parties is an important element of inter-state relations, and the implementation of mutual visits of a permanent nature is of great importance to strengthen inter-party contacts. He added that, as a result of Azerbaijan's historic victory, opportunities for regional security and cooperation have been created.

Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party, Tahir Budagov, also attended the meeting.