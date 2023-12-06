We need firm guarantees that there'll be no attempt of revanchism in Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We need firm, verified guarantees that there'll be no attempt of revanchism in Armenia. Why we need it? Because we know what is happening in Armenia, and also we know that Armenia have very bad advisors in some European capitals, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“We must have a guarantee that there'll be no more war between the two countries,” the head of state noted.