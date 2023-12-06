Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration meets with British State Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Head of the Presidential Administration and the Head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, Samir Nuriyev met with visiting British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom's strong friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation. The successful expansion of bilateral cooperation in oil and gas, trade, transportation, education, the transition to 'green' energy, and other areas was stressed.

Samir Nuriyev appreciated the United Kingdom for its consistent and principled support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty during the Armenian occupation of the country's lands. The United Kingdom's balanced stance inside international institutions was likewise well regarded.

